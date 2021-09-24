L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $207.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.69.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.24 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

