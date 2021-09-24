Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.82 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

