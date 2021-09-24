LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

LXS opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.54.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

