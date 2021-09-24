Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 79,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 159,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

