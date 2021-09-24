Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.09 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce sales of $269.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.79 million to $355.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,653,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

