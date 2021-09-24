Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.99

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.99 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 285.40 ($3.73). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 283.40 ($3.70), with a volume of 8,591,798 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.99. The firm has a market cap of £16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 841 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,751 shares of company stock valued at $733,453.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.