Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.59 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

