LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.98. LendingTree posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Stephens decreased their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.54 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $150.29 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

