LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $150.29

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.29 and last traded at $151.87, with a volume of 104875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.99.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

