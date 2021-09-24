Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Creek Investment worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.