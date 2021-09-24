Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $243,000 Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

