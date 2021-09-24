Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $307,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

