Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $338,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 174.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 229,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 145,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

