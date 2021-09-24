Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $367,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.21 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.