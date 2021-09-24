Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $496,000 in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLTU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,251,000.

NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

