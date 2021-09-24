Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $465,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

