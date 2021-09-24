Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $465,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

