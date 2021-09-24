Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.12% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,232,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGAB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

