LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

