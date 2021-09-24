Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.