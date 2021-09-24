Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

