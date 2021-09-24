Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $119.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 48.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 146.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 67,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

