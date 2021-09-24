Liquity USD Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $687.24 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

