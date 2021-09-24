Litentry Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.15 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Litentry has a total market cap of $91.15 million and $24.54 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litentry has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00008071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00122877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044308 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,767,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

