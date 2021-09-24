Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,749. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.