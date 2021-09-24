LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.