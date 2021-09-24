Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $44,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 79,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.