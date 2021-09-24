Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $100.08 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

