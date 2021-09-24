LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Panmure Gordon cut LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LNSPF opened at $3.45 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

