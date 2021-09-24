Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.17 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

