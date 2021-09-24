Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 263,544 Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 263,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,909,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

