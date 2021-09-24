Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.