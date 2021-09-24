Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of AXIS Capital worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

