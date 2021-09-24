Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

