Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,798 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,015 shares of company stock worth $25,085,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.