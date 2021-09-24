Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 341,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

