Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 715,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,897,244 shares.The stock last traded at 26.50 and had previously closed at 26.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

