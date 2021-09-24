Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 715,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,897,244 shares.The stock last traded at 26.50 and had previously closed at 26.81.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.23.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.