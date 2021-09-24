Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 5,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.