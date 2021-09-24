Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638,823 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Cameco worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -532.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

