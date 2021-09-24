Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $34.85 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $34,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

