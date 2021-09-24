Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 170,252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,166,000 after purchasing an additional 365,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,932,000 after buying an additional 313,790 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

