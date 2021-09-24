Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 179,728 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of WestRock worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.21 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.