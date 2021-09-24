Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 306 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,939,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,879,000 after acquiring an additional 581,546 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

