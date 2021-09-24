Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $17.28

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 19,648 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.