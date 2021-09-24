MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

