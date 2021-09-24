Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

