Marc Ferrentino Sells 8,324 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of YEXT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
