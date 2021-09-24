Marc Ferrentino Sells 8,324 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

