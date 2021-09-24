Marcus Ryu Sells 45,944 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

