Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on November 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

