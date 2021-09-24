Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ATH opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
